Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 319 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

