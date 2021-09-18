Mission Wealth Management LP Has $443,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $66.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

