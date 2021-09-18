Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $21.72 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 351,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.77% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,509,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 90,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $50.12 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

