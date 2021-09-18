Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,800 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 552.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 180.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

