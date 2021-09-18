Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

