Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
