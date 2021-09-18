Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Aranthan Jones II Sells 16,824 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aranthan Jones II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $943.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.