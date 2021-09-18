Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.00. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 34.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 76.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

