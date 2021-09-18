Primecap Management Co. CA Has $35.86 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.77% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $35,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

