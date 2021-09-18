XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $45,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

