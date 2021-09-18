PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.92% of PROS worth $58,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

PROS stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

