Primecap Management Co. CA Has $71.58 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $71,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 46.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after buying an additional 61,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $108.15 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

