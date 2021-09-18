Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $118,422. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

