Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years.
Shares of WASH stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.
In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $118,422. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.