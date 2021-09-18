Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 149,800 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $80,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

