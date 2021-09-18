Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Uxin by 4,713.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 128,528 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.25. Uxin Limited has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

