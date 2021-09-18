Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,688,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

