Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Macy’s stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

