Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,773,000 after buying an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

