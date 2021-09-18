Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 584 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $342.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.74 and a 52-week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

