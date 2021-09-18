Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 96.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,520.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

