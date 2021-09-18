Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,329 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $28,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

