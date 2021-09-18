Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.27 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.