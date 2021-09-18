Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Cognex stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

