Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

ARMK opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

