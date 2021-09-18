Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $7.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

