Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $34.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105,912.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

