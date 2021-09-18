Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Leslie’s reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,741.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Leslie’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 241,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 634,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 191,864 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $5,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

