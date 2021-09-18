Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.03. 407,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 390,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

