Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

NYSE BA opened at $213.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

