Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.70 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

