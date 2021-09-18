Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $75.88 million and $2.19 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.48 or 0.07243047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00119172 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,411,711 coins and its circulating supply is 328,029,356 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

