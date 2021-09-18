Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Rises By 70.1%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 193,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Immunome stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp purchased 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.