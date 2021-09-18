W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.052 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.