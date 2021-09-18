keyTango (TANGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $162,042.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, keyTango has traded 138.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,340,531 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TANGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.