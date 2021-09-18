Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Increases By 66.9%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,541,700 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 1,523,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,417.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLLIF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

