Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.02 and last traded at $107.02. 22,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 14,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

