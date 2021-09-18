Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 511,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,321.0 days.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

Get Moncler alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.