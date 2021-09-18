Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

