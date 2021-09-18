AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.