Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,913,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 337.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $562.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

