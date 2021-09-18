Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.