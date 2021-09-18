Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 9,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $1,097,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,449.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
