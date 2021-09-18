Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 9,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $1,097,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,449.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

