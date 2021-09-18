Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez Sells 20,000 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $1,175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,524,430.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

