EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $658,491.12 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

