Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total value of C$907,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,961,876.46.

Robert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total value of C$120,780.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

