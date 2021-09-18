Thomas Bull Sells 2,500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $506.99 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.00 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

