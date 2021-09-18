The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Pete Przybylinski Sells 31,115 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NAPA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
