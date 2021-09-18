The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Pete Przybylinski Sells 31,115 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NAPA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.