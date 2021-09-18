Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,216,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

