Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 422 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,812.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.