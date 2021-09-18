The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,521 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

