Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 181,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter.

BUFR opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

